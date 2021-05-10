Advertisement

Wood County Commission discussing multi-purpose building

By Todd Baucher
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The pandemic-and the federal money that has resulted from it-is at least one motivating factor in plans for a building on the site of the former Wood County Holding Center.

Money from the American Recovery Act-or money the county has saved on its own-could be used for a multi-purpose building that could serve as, among other things, an emergency shelter.

“The workings of that building should be able to handle that, or a mass casualty event or a mass feeding event, where we have to feed a lot of people,” Wood County Commission President Blair Couch said Monday. “Downtown Parkersburg really doesn’t have those facilities.”

The commission also sees it as housing future needs such as COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, that, during the past year, have been done at locations ranging from churches to schools.

“That has opened our eyes, too, to find out what the needs are, for meeting in groups,” Commissioner Jimmy Colombo said. “That will have to be involved with it, some way.”

Nine different architectural firms made proposals for the construction project in the past two weeks. Once construction is complete, attention will be turned toward the future of a building next door.

“That houses our maintenance and records,” Couch said. “It used to be the sheriff’s office and the magistrate court. Not a tear will be shed when it’s knocked down.”

The commission has not made a final decision about hiring a firm to head the project.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
According to data from State of Babies, for every 1,000 babies born in West Virginia, 24.6 are...
W.Va. ranked higher than the national average for babies removed from homes
This body scanner uses x-ray technology.
Local correctional and holding centers implement “game-changing” technology
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor sets West Virginia Day as goal for ending mask mandate
The guest of honor had some words of wisdom for recruits.
Ceremony honors young military recruits

Latest News

Registration open at West Virginia University-Parkersburg
Registration open at West Virginia University-Parkersburg
WTAP News @ 5 - Registration open at WVUP
WTAP News @ 5 - Registration open at WVUP
WTAP News @ 5 - Williamstown High School strings students excited to play live music
WTAP News @ 5 - Williamstown High School strings students excited to play live music
WTAP News @ 5 - State preparing to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds
WTAP News @ 5 - State preparing to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds
WTAP News @ 5 - Washington County deputies arrest man after alleged high speed chase
WTAP News @ 5 - Washington County deputies arrest man after alleged high speed chase