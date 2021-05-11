Advertisement

2 central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed, authorities say

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, Texas (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden, an official with the state’s Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Trooper Justin Baker confirmed that the Concho County deputies died, but he said further details would be released in a statement later.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers would escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock later Tuesday morning.

Eden is about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

The Lubbock Police Department is heartbroken at the loss of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were killed in the...

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
.
Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7
This body scanner uses x-ray technology.
Local correctional and holding centers implement “game-changing” technology
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river
Band shell at Parkersburg City Park
Out MOV hosting Pride in the Park

Latest News

Forecast for May 11th
Forecast for May 11th
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted
More threats reported in Washington County, surrounding counties
A swarm of honeybees on a Nassau County-owned property is growing by the day.
Honeybees take over home, yard in New York
Though the Pacific football fish itself is quite common it's hardly ever found outside their...
Visitor finds unusual ‘football fish’ washed up on shore at Calif. park