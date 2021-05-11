Advertisement

7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in VA hospital deaths

This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Reta Mays. Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.V., is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for her guilty plea to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ A former nursing assistant has been sentenced to seven consecutive terms of life in prison for injecting seven elderly veterans with fatal doses of insulin.

Reta Mays was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Mays didn’t say why she did it before being sentenced on seven counts of second-degree murder.

She pleaded guilty to giving the unprescribed insulin injections at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Mays worked overnight shifts at the northern West Virginia hospital between 2017 and 2018. Mays has a history of mental health issues, but Judge Thomas Kleeh told Mays she knew what she was doing and called her a monster.

The U.S. Attorney’s office issued a statement after the sentencing:

“It is beyond disturbing that someone would seek out the opportunity to work as a medical professional to aid the sick, and then twist their duty and willingly end the life of their patients,” said FBI Pittsburgh Acting Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples. “I hope today’s sentence brings peace and closure to the families of these veterans. It certainly sends the message that when you break the trust you are given and, in the process break the law, there are consequences, no matter who you are or what your profession is.”

Mays was also ordered to pay a total of  $172,624.96 to the victims’ families, the VA Hospital, Medicare, and insurance companies.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
.
Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7
More threats reported in Washington County, surrounding counties
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river
White SUV rolled on its side following single-vehicle accident (ATV it was carrying not pictured)
Accident on 50-E turns SUV on its side

Latest News

Forecast for May 11th
Forecast for May 11th
Artsbridge announces summer music series at City Park
Crash reported in Mineral Wells.
Fatal crash reported in Mineral Wells
More threats reported in Washington County, surrounding counties