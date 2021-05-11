Advertisement

ABC7 Sarasota meteorologist has best excuse for being late: an alligator

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7′s morning meteorologist John Scalzi is normally incredibly punctual. So, when he texted his morning producer he was running late, he had a legitimate reason.

Scalzi had opened his door to find an alligator hanging out in his front lawn. When he attempted to walk around the back of the house, he explained, the alligator attempted to follow him around the side of his house.

His newspaper delivery person also saw the gator and called police, who came to the scene to assist with the removal of the alligator from the property. He eventually made it to work unscathed.

Our morning meteorologist told our producers he was running late this morning. When asked why...he sent this video. Only in Florida. #PoorScalzi

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

It is gator mating season so it is normal to see more of these creatures roaming around. If you see an alligator in a place where it could be a danger to people or pets , contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
.
Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7
More threats reported in Washington County, surrounding counties
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river
White SUV rolled on its side following single-vehicle accident (ATV it was carrying not pictured)
Accident on 50-E turns SUV on its side

Latest News

Forecast for May 11th
Forecast for May 11th
People view a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a...
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Biden announces Uber, Lyft rides amid July 4 vaccine push
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates
Artsbridge announces summer music series at City Park