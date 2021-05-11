Advertisement

Accident on 50-E turns SUV on its side

No injuries reported
White SUV rolled on its side following single-vehicle accident (ATV it was carrying not pictured)
White SUV rolled on its side following single-vehicle accident (ATV it was carrying not pictured)
By Jack Selby
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single-vehicle accident on Route 50-East led to a car carrying a flatbed being rolled over on its side on Tuesday morning.

Wood Count Dispatch said that no injuries were reported at the scene at the 22.5 mile marker right past the Borland Springs exit, and no was transported to the hospital.

Dispatch added that the white SUV was carrying an ATV on its flatbed at the time, which appeared on the right shoulder of the road with sustained damage.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department, and St Joseph’s Ambulance service all responded to the scene.

