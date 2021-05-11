Advertisement

Artsbridge announces summer music series at City Park

(WTAP)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge will be offering free concerts at the City Park, Thursdays at 7:00 P.M.

Concerts will be every Thursday, June 3 through September 2. The concerts will feature local musicians, some that have played at the park in past summer music series, but they have also added some new talent to this year’s lineup.

Also, added this year is a special concert hosted by MOV Multi-Cultural Festival and Artsbridge on September 2. It will be an hour-and-a-half concert featuring musician Lady D and the band Mission. They performed at Barack Obama’s Inauguration and are a nationally recognized talent.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing is required, and Artsbridge will have masks and sanitizer for those who need them. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The full concert schedule is below.

Artsbridge summer concert series.
Artsbridge summer concert series.(Artsbridge)

