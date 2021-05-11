Blennerhassett Middle School presenting Shrek the Musical Jr.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blennerhassett Middle School is performing Shrek The Musical Jr. The performance premiered on May 7, and there have been three performances so far. The final performance will be on May 14 at 7 P.M.

The musical is being directed by Doug Parks, teacher at Parkersburg South High School, and performed by members of the Junior Thespian Troupe 88963. It is a musical adaptation of the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children.

A special showing, along with a dessert reception will be held on May 15 at 7 P.M. Tickets for that show are $10 for adults and $8 for children.

All performances take place at Blennerhassett Middle School.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

