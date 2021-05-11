Advertisement

Blennerhassett Middle School presenting Shrek the Musical Jr.

(KY3)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blennerhassett Middle School is performing Shrek The Musical Jr. The performance premiered on May 7, and there have been three performances so far. The final performance will be on May 14 at 7 P.M.

The musical is being directed by Doug Parks, teacher at Parkersburg South High School, and performed by members of the Junior Thespian Troupe 88963. It is a musical adaptation of the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children.

A special showing, along with a dessert reception will be held on May 15 at 7 P.M. Tickets for that show are $10 for adults and $8 for children.

All performances take place at Blennerhassett Middle School.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
.
Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7
More threats reported in Washington County, surrounding counties
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river
White SUV rolled on its side following single-vehicle accident (ATV it was carrying not pictured)
Accident on 50-E turns SUV on its side

Latest News

Crash closes U.S. 50/SR 32 East in Athens County
Forecast for May 11th
Forecast for May 11th
Artsbridge announces summer music series at City Park
Crash reported in Mineral Wells.
Fatal crash reported in Mineral Wells