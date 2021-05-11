Boil advisory issued in Belpre

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Belpre Department of Public Works has issued a boil water advisory for the 500 and 600 blocks of Barclay St., Elm St., and Walnut St.

Ice, food, and any beverages prepared with unsafe water must be discarded. Residents should boil or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice. If water is boiled, it should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use. Ice should be made from boiled or bottled water.

The Department of Public Works will publicly announce when the boil advisory has ended.

