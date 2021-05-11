Advertisement

Boil advisory issued in Belpre

Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Belpre Department of Public Works has issued a boil water advisory for the 500 and 600 blocks of Barclay St., Elm St., and Walnut St.

Ice, food, and any beverages prepared with unsafe water must be discarded. Residents should boil or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice. If water is boiled, it should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use. Ice should be made from boiled or bottled water.

The Department of Public Works will publicly announce when the boil advisory has ended.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
UPDATE: Man in Georgia arrested for allegedly making bomb threats at Washington County schools
Crash reported in Mineral Wells.
Fatal crash reported in Mineral Wells
.
Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river

Latest News

UPDATE: Man in Georgia arrested for allegedly making bomb threats at Washington County schools
Marietta Salvation Army will be changing leadership in six weeks
Marietta Salvation Army will be changing leadership in six weeks
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta Salvation Army will be changing leadership in six weeks
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta Salvation Army will be changing leadership in six weeks
WTAP News @ 5 - CCMC gives out first ever award for ambulatory nurse of the year
WTAP News @ 5 - CCMC gives out first ever award for ambulatory nurse of the year