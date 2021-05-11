Camden Clark Medical Center gives out first-ever award for ambulatory nurse of the year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With national nurses week coming to an end, WVU Medicine at Camden Clark wants to honor those nurses that have gone above and beyond.

Today, Camden Clark gave out the first ever “ambulatory nurse of the year” award to Taylor Yearego.

She is a registered nurse that works in the physicians department for Camden Clark.

Officials at the facility say that her work went above and beyond as a leader and someone that helped both patients and staff members during the pandemic.

She helped with COVID clinics and took measures to help in any way she could.

“She was very helpful to her coworkers, her providers that work here at the facility. As well as the patients, putting them first always. And even showed some leadership qualities with COVID-19 and helping her staff deal with that,” says Camden Clark Physician Corporation director of ambulatory services, Tara Staats.

Taylor says she had no idea this was coming.

“I was shocked. I literally had no idea. I didn’t even know that they did this award for outpatient nursing. So, they told me it was the first one so I definitely feel very honored. And I have many coworkers that I look up to that could have won this award,” says Yearego. “So, I’m very honored.”

Camden Clark will be providing another award tomorrow for the nurse of the year in the hospital setting to finish off national nurses week.

