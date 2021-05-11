Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be free, official says

Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler...
Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine will be free if needed, a White House COVID-19 response team official said Tuesday.

David Kessler, the chief science officer, made that statement in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Vaccine manufacturers have previously said that their vaccines may need booster doses within about a year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
.
Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7
More threats reported in Washington County, surrounding counties
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river
White SUV rolled on its side following single-vehicle accident (ATV it was carrying not pictured)
Accident on 50-E turns SUV on its side

Latest News

Forecast for May 11th
Forecast for May 11th
People view a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a...
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Biden announces Uber, Lyft rides amid July 4 vaccine push
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates
Artsbridge announces summer music series at City Park