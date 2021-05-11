Advertisement

Crash closes U.S. 50/SR 32 East in Athens County

(WSAZ)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A crash has been reported on Route 50/SR 32 East in Athens County. The road is closed between River Road and Potter Road.

The crash involved two vehicles. No injuries have currently been reported, and no information has been made available regarding the cause of the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are responding on the scene.

