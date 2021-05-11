Fatal crash reported in Mineral Wells

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash has been reported on the 3600 block of Southern Highway in Mineral Wells.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, one fatality of a juvenile has been reported, and two people were transported to the hospital.

In addition to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Mineral Wells and Lubeck Fire Departments, are on the scene, according to Wood County 911.

Ambulances from St. Joseph’s and Camden Clark hospitals are present, as well.

The road in the area has been closed.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and will continue to provide additional updates as further information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.