Local police officers to participate in “Operation Blue Sky”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This week is National Police Week and local law enforcement officers are gearing up for a special night this Saturday.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, police officers from Washington County and Wood County will be participating in “operation blue sky” and will drive through Marietta, down route 7 over to Parkersburg and into Williamstown. This special operation is to recognize national peace officers memorial day- a day established in 1962 by president Kennedy to recognize and honor law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

Major Greg Nohe of the Washington County jail says last year was the first time operation blue sky was held in the MOV and it was a great success.

“Agencies represented both sides of the river. Both Washington and wood counties. It was a great event and people thought we ought to continue doing it so this year, hopefully, it’s bigger than last year and we get more participants and honor the law enforcement officers that sacrificed and do our tribute to them,” he said.

Nohe says in addition to operation blue sky, the sheriff’s department will be holding their award ceremony tomorrow as part of their events for police week.

