Marietta Salvation Army will be changing leadership in six weeks

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army in Marietta will see some changes in the coming weeks.

Because of the rules with the salvation army and the people in charge, Elisha and Megan Moretz will be transferring soon.

The commanding officers of the Marietta facility have been heading operations since August of 2018.

The two will be moving to upstate New York at a new Salvation Army location.

However, they say that leaving where they’ve called home for nearly three years will be difficult.

“Well, I’ll tell you, Marietta has absolutely become home. It’s been a pleasure to be here and to serve. Our son was born here, our daughter took her first steps here. It’s forever going to be home to us. And it’s bittersweet as we move on,” says Lt. Elisha Moretz.

The new commanding officers will be the Hughes.

They will be transferring from Massachusetts.

They are originally from Ohio.

