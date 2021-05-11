More threats reported in Washington County, surrounding counties

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oh. (WTAP) - More threats against Washington County schools mean classes in several districts are called off for the day.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, threats were called in this morning to Waterford and Fort Frye High Schools, Warren Local Schools and Marietta Middle School.

Marietta City Schools posted on its website that all buildings in the school system are closed, and students not picked up at school will be bused to the Washington County Junior Fair Building.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate. The threats have closed schools in Waterford for the fourth straight day.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden says threats have also come in to Morgan Local and Caldwell Village schools in Morgan and Noble Counties.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

