Advertisement

More threats reported in Washington County, surrounding counties

(Raycom Images)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oh. (WTAP) - More threats against Washington County schools mean classes in several districts are called off for the day.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, threats were called in this morning to Waterford and Fort Frye High Schools, Warren Local Schools and Marietta Middle School.

Marietta City Schools posted on its website that all buildings in the school system are closed, and students not picked up at school will be bused to the Washington County Junior Fair Building.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate. The threats have closed schools in Waterford for the fourth straight day.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden says threats have also come in to Morgan Local and Caldwell Village schools in Morgan and Noble Counties.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
.
Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7
This body scanner uses x-ray technology.
Local correctional and holding centers implement “game-changing” technology
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river
Band shell at Parkersburg City Park
Out MOV hosting Pride in the Park

Latest News

Forecast for May 11th
Forecast for May 11th
White SUV rolled on its side following single-vehicle accident (ATV it was carrying not pictured)
Accident on 50-E turns SUV on its side
Fentanyl-related overdose deaths have been drastically rising in Washington County years...
Fentanyl proves to be a rising issue in local counties
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river