Obituary: Cheryl Ann Barber

Cheryl Ann Barber, 65, of Parkersburg passed away May 8, 2021 at her residence.

She was born March 16, 1956 in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late David Bateman and Shirley Barber. She was a Home Health Certified Aide and was a former member of the American Legion Roy Johnson Post 25 of Parkersburg.

Cheryl is survived by a son, Michael Barber of Parkersburg; two nieces who she raised, Briana Bateman and Alethea Bateman both of Parkersburg; two sisters, Tammy Canty and Kimberly Hickson both of Parkersburg; three brothers, Mark Barber of Columbus, Harold Barber of California and Allen Barber of Columbus; and several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Jones; and a daughter, Heather Barber.

There will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg is honored to assist the Barber family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Weep not in tears of sorrow

because I’ve gone away,

But weep with tears of gladness

for the peace I have today.

I know your hearts are heavy

with sorrow that you bear,

But God has called me home,

my place is ready there.

My stay on earth’s completed,

my final rest won,

I’ve received the richest blessing;

to dwell with God’s own Son.

