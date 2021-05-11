Advertisement

Obituary: Ellen Marie Linch Wade

Ellen Wade
Ellen Wade(WTAP)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ellen Marie Linch Wade, 82, of Mt. Zion, WV, died on May 9, 2021, at United Hospital Center, Clarksburg, WV.

She was born on February 14, 1939, in Glenville, WV, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Davidson Linch.

She retired from the USPS as a mail carrier in 2011, but she worked at many places during her lifetime.  She was a Methodist, belonging to Burnt House Church.  She loved to crochet and quilt.

She is survived by a son, Douglas Newlon (Debbie); foster-son, Brian Hall (Kathleen); two brothers, Ray Linch and Bob Linch; four sisters, Edna, Marian, Goldine, and Dorothy; two grandsons, Jeremy (Rachel) and Shawn (Missy); and four great-grandchildren, Bobby, Skylar, Ian, and Isaac.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Delmas Wade; daughter, Renita Wager; maternal grandparents, Delbert and Ada Davidson; paternal grandparents, Emmett and Ethel Linch; and step-grandma, Edna Linch.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Rick Metheney officiating.  Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m.  Interment will be in Three Poplar Cemetery.  Social distancing and masks are to be followed.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
.
Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7
This body scanner uses x-ray technology.
Local correctional and holding centers implement “game-changing” technology
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river
Band shell at Parkersburg City Park
Out MOV hosting Pride in the Park

Latest News

Cheryl Ann Barber
Obituary: Cheryl Ann Barber
Mary Daugherty
Obituary: Mary Josephine Bryant Daugherty
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Donald Morehead
Rebecca Brewer
Obituary: Rebecca Lou Ann Brewer