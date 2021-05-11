Obituary: Ellen Marie Linch Wade
Ellen Marie Linch Wade, 82, of Mt. Zion, WV, died on May 9, 2021, at United Hospital Center, Clarksburg, WV.
She was born on February 14, 1939, in Glenville, WV, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Davidson Linch.
She retired from the USPS as a mail carrier in 2011, but she worked at many places during her lifetime. She was a Methodist, belonging to Burnt House Church. She loved to crochet and quilt.
She is survived by a son, Douglas Newlon (Debbie); foster-son, Brian Hall (Kathleen); two brothers, Ray Linch and Bob Linch; four sisters, Edna, Marian, Goldine, and Dorothy; two grandsons, Jeremy (Rachel) and Shawn (Missy); and four great-grandchildren, Bobby, Skylar, Ian, and Isaac.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Delmas Wade; daughter, Renita Wager; maternal grandparents, Delbert and Ada Davidson; paternal grandparents, Emmett and Ethel Linch; and step-grandma, Edna Linch.
A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Rick Metheney officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be in Three Poplar Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are to be followed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com
