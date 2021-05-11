Obituary: Helen M. Miller

Helen M. Miller, 93, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born October 21, 1927, in St. Albans, WV, a daughter of the late Seybert and Ethel Ferrell White.

Helen was a woman of strong faith and a member of the Camden Ave. Church of Christ where she worshipped regularly. She also enjoyed gardening and bowling when she was able.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Jeffrey (Judith) Miller of Parkersburg; sister, Marilyn Miskevich of Parkersburg; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William W. Miller; and sister, Doris Jill Peters.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, WV with pastor Mark Tonkrey preciding. Visitation will be held two hours before the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Camilla Meriwether, RN, and Jessica Taylor, LPN, for all the care and support they gave her and the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

