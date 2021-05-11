Advertisement

Obituary: Mary Josephine Bryant Daugherty

Mary Daugherty
Mary Daugherty(WTAP)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mary Josephine Bryant Daugherty, 88, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021. She was born in Chapel, WV, to the late Letha M (Nicholas) and Worthy G. Perkins.

Mary was an avid Wirt County sports fan and an avid reader of mysteries. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She once served as the Belle of Wirt County in the West Virginia State Folk Festival. She especially enjoyed playing cards and games with her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children Doris (Lee) Pursley of Leroy, WV; Judy (Mike) Clark of Waterford, Ohio; Pam (Jeff) Sheppard of Palestine, WV; James (Joey) Bryant of Parkersburg, WV; Bill (Carla) Bryant of Leroy, WV; and Roberta (Mitchell) Taylor of Newark, WV. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband Harrison J. Bryant, her second husband Perry E. Daugherty, her daughter Darlene Bryant McDaniel and two great-grandsons. Mary was also preceded in death by all her siblings: Ruth, Paul, Vera, Orville, Denver, Susie, Avis and Jerry.

Visitation will be held Thursday May 13, 2021, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV, with funeral services following at 5:00 pm, with Tim Bell officiating. She will be laid to rest at K of P Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to The Morristown Community Association, c/o Carol Frame, 1568 Morehead Ridge, Elizabeth, WV 26143 or to Fairview Cemetery, c/o Linda Murray, 1883 Ballard Run, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

