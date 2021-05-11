Obituary: Steven Francis Davis

Steven Francis Davis, 69 of Williamstown, WV passed away May 8, 2021 at The Willows Nursing Facility.

He was born August 25, 1951, a son of the late Harold Eugene Davis and Edna Jane Fulton Davis.

Steven retired from the Air Force in 1993 and was a member of the American Legion Post 15.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Edna Ibanez Davis; daughters, Stacy Roberts of Burgettstown PA, Stephanie (Tony) Vanderklis of Cleveland, OH; son, Scott (Lauren) Davis of Conway, SC; grandchildren, Madisyn Monaghan, Morgyn Monaghan, Evan Vanderklis, Audrey Vanderklis, Isabella Vanderklis; sister, Tina Miller of Parkersburg, WV; brothers, Dana (Barbara) Davis of Vienna, Kevin (Tammy) Davis of Baton Rouge LA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rusty Davis.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday May 14, 2021. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens and Mausoleums. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday May 14 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Davis family.

