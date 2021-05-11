Advertisement

Reds punish Pirates

Cincinnati opens series in Pittsburgh with 14-1 win over Pirates
(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tyler Naquin homered and drove in four runs, Tucker Barnhart keyed a six-run fourth inning with a two-run double and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 14-1 victory over the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates.

Naquin’s three-run shot came in the seventh inning, bounced off the right-field foul pole and made it 11-1.

He also doubled home a run during the fourth-inning outburst. Barnhart’s double to left-center field was the big blow in the fourth as the Reds snapped a 1-all tie.

The Pirates lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
According to data from State of Babies, for every 1,000 babies born in West Virginia, 24.6 are...
W.Va. ranked higher than the national average for babies removed from homes
.
Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7
This body scanner uses x-ray technology.
Local correctional and holding centers implement “game-changing” technology
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor sets West Virginia Day as goal for ending mask mandate

Latest News

Scoreboard- May 10
Williamstown wins their first state championship since 1962
Williamstown wins Class AA Championship game over Poca
Scores from basketball, baseball, softball and tennis for May 8
Scoreboard - May 8, 2021
Williamstown advances to boys Class AA basketball finals