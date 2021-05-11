Suspect takes officials on chase into the river

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A suspect took local officials on a chase into the river this Sunday.

It all started with a bystander reporting suspicious behavior. The caller described a man in black under a vehicle by Pioneer Collision.

When a Washington County Deputy reported to the scene, the suspect fled, eventually swimming off into the river. This is when Reno Volunteer Fire Department was called, showing up to the scene with a boat.

The suspect, Deane Beck, was caught. Officials say he’s stolen multiple catalytic converters.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden said, “I’d like to thank the citizen who actually called this in. They felt it necessary to see something suspicious and call us. That’s how we catch these individuals...and catalytic converter thefts is a problem.”

Beck is being charged with tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of criminal tools, and two counts of theft.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.