Advertisement

Williamstown High School students excited to finally play live music

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - After more than a year without in-person performances, the Williamstown Strings will be able to play in front of an audience this Thursday.

Williamstown Strings director, Ashley Clark says, “...it’s really exciting to be able to celebrate being able to come together again. And it’s just a great way to celebrate that is to come together and make music for our community.”

The students are glad to be back after the pandemic took live performance away.

“I’m just happy more to be playing with other people. Playing over a computer and not being able to hear them is kind of the worst when you’re a part of a musical ensemble. You really need that feedback,” says senior, Jacob Huggins.

And being back together has been especially motivating for some students.

“Our motivation is pretty sapped to practice when we don’t have a performance to look forward to,” says junior, Zoe Daugherty. “And to have a performance to look forward to I think is giving everybody amped up again. Including myself, so I think it’s good for us. It’s good for the soul.”

Plus, director Ashley Clark says it’s relieving to be back.

“Well we didn’t know if it was going to happen this year either. So, it’s just I think really a relief and a joy for a lot of the seniors this year and a lot of the students in general to be able to perform in front of the community,” says Clark.

The Williamstown Strings will be performing a lot of Irish-themed music this Thursday at the gymnasium in Williamstown Middle School at 7 p.m.

They say they chose Irish music for its upbeat sound and connection to bluegrass music.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
According to data from State of Babies, for every 1,000 babies born in West Virginia, 24.6 are...
W.Va. ranked higher than the national average for babies removed from homes
.
Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7
This body scanner uses x-ray technology.
Local correctional and holding centers implement “game-changing” technology
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor sets West Virginia Day as goal for ending mask mandate

Latest News

Details about first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to West Virginia later this week have been...
Details about first lady Jill Biden’s visit to W.Va. released
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown vs. POCA Class AA championship
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown vs. POCA Class AA championship
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Aiden Smith
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Aiden Smith
Registration open at West Virginia University-Parkersburg
Registration open at West Virginia University-Parkersburg