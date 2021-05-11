Williamstown High School students excited to finally play live music

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - After more than a year without in-person performances, the Williamstown Strings will be able to play in front of an audience this Thursday.

Williamstown Strings director, Ashley Clark says, “...it’s really exciting to be able to celebrate being able to come together again. And it’s just a great way to celebrate that is to come together and make music for our community.”

The students are glad to be back after the pandemic took live performance away.

“I’m just happy more to be playing with other people. Playing over a computer and not being able to hear them is kind of the worst when you’re a part of a musical ensemble. You really need that feedback,” says senior, Jacob Huggins.

And being back together has been especially motivating for some students.

“Our motivation is pretty sapped to practice when we don’t have a performance to look forward to,” says junior, Zoe Daugherty. “And to have a performance to look forward to I think is giving everybody amped up again. Including myself, so I think it’s good for us. It’s good for the soul.”

Plus, director Ashley Clark says it’s relieving to be back.

“Well we didn’t know if it was going to happen this year either. So, it’s just I think really a relief and a joy for a lot of the seniors this year and a lot of the students in general to be able to perform in front of the community,” says Clark.

The Williamstown Strings will be performing a lot of Irish-themed music this Thursday at the gymnasium in Williamstown Middle School at 7 p.m.

They say they chose Irish music for its upbeat sound and connection to bluegrass music.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.