Academic Achiever of the Week: Taylor Addlesburger

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) - Taylor Addlesburger has dreamed of working in medicine since she was little. Still, it didn’t always feel within reach.

She said, “I just always told my mom I wanted to be a doctor and she always told me to follow my dreams and when I got older I was like there’s no way I can do that.”

It turns out she just needed a little push. Taylor is now enrolled in the Washington County Career Center’s medical college prep program and is certified as a state tested nursing assistant.

It was the certification training that made her realize she was capable of working in medicine.

Tylor remembered, “It made me realize that I wanted to make a change in the world by being in the medical field.”

Through the Career Center, Taylor also realized that she could be a leader.

“I was always the follower when I was younger. I was always scared to be the leader.”

Taylor honed her leadership skills by working as a student ambassador. In this position, she gave speeches to her peers and lead Career Center tours.

These skills helped her become an effective cheer captain, another position she never imagined herself in.

Taylor said, “I never pictured myself being a cheerleader and finally when I did it, it was just...I just felt like when I was on the court cheering I could be myself and I just forgot everything.”

Taylor would make any mother proud. Her own was the inspiration behind joining cheer.

“Before my mom passed away, she was always like ‘will you please be a cheerleader’ and finally I tried out and I loved it. Like it was just...it was me.”

Taylor describes cheer as her happy place.

