Advertisement

Academic Achiever of the Week: Taylor Addlesburger

Taylor never saw herself as a leader until she became one.
Taylor never saw herself as a leader until she became one.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) - Taylor Addlesburger has dreamed of working in medicine since she was little. Still, it didn’t always feel within reach.

She said, “I just always told my mom I wanted to be a doctor and she always told me to follow my dreams and when I got older I was like there’s no way I can do that.”

It turns out she just needed a little push. Taylor is now enrolled in the Washington County Career Center’s medical college prep program and is certified as a state tested nursing assistant.

It was the certification training that made her realize she was capable of working in medicine.

Tylor remembered, “It made me realize that I wanted to make a change in the world by being in the medical field.”

Through the Career Center, Taylor also realized that she could be a leader.

“I was always the follower when I was younger. I was always scared to be the leader.”

Taylor honed her leadership skills by working as a student ambassador. In this position, she gave speeches to her peers and lead Career Center tours.

These skills helped her become an effective cheer captain, another position she never imagined herself in.

Taylor said, “I never pictured myself being a cheerleader and finally when I did it, it was just...I just felt like when I was on the court cheering I could be myself and I just forgot everything.”

Taylor would make any mother proud. Her own was the inspiration behind joining cheer.

“Before my mom passed away, she was always like ‘will you please be a cheerleader’ and finally I tried out and I loved it. Like it was just...it was me.”

Taylor describes cheer as her happy place.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash reported in Mineral Wells.
UPDATE: Man arrested after 5-year-old dies in car wreck
UPDATE: Man in Georgia arrested for allegedly making bomb threats at Washington County schools
UPDATE: Safety threats received at multiple area schools
.
Man arrested for allegedly leading deputies on high speed chase on Route 7
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river

Latest News

WTAP this is home
WTAP wins award for Ohio 2020 Associated Press Media Editor awards
WTAP News @ 6 - Wrestler signs with Ohio Valley University
WTAP News @ 6 - Wrestler signs with Ohio Valley University
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg at Parkersburg South
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg at Parkersburg South
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Griffin Smith
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Griffin Smith