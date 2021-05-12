Advertisement

Camden Clark gives in-patient nurse of the year award

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark gives out its “nurse of the year award” today for in-patient care.

Brenda Sadler won the award. She has been a registered nurse for 39 years.

Sadler is someone that calls working in healthcare “a ministry and a calling” after all of the years working at Camden Clark, including this recent year featuring the covid-19 pandemic.

Sadler says she was overwhelmed with joy after receiving the nurse of the year award.

She says that she is glad to be working with so many other nurses who are deserving of this honor.

“I’m totally blown away, surprised beyond all measures. And really it’s just representative of a good staff, a great staff that we have here. I feel very humbled that I could represent all the nurses at Camden Clark that just there are so many people that are deserving. The staff that I work with on an every day basis. And all of the departments that I interact with make the award for me. Because it’s not my award it’s all the coworkers that I have,” says Sadler.

Sadler says that she sees this award as more of a team achievement after all of the hard work that frontline workers have done during the pandemic.

She got a bouquet from Crown Florals and balloons.

