Cub Scouts to hold fishing derby in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Kootaga District Cub Scouts will be hosting a fishing derby at the pond in City Park this weekend. The event will take place from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. on May 15.

Current Cub Scouts, as well as area families and those interested in potentially joining the scouts, are invited to attend. Information about the scouts and registration applications will be available.

“The event is designed for cub scouts but it’s also for those who aren’t currently registered as scouts and maybe just want to come out and have some fun fishing and see the kind of fun things scouts do. We’re looking to have a great time and a great turnout,” said Michael Cidor, district director.

Prizes will be given in a number of categories, including biggest fish, smallest fish, most fish caught, and others.

Attendees are asked to bring their own bait, and it’s suggested they also bring water and camp chairs.

Cidor noted that the council is eager to have a gathering such as this one to attend.

“Our council is really looking forward to getting our kids outdoors and doing some of the fun scouting activities that they can do. Being outdoors is probably the safest place to be, and we can be socially distanced and have a good time and still get to do scouting,” Cidor said.

Additional information about the event can be found online here.

