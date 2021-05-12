Advertisement

Franklin Elementary holds pep rally

By Hannah Stutler
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students across West Virginia will soon be taking the General Summative Assessment (GSA), and Franklin Elementary has found a fun way to get students ready for the test.

The General Summative Assessment is for students in grades 3-8. It tests students in the areas of reading, writing, and math. Students in grades 5-8 also are tested in science.

Franklin Elementary held a pep rally Wednesday afternoon for the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders.

During the pep rally, the teachers were dressed as superheroes and encouraged everyone to do their best on the test.

“I told the kids that it was a test not only for themselves, but it also gives our school a test,” Kezia Douglass Parsons, a reading specialist at Franklin Elementary, said. “We just want everyone to do their best and perseverance to get through it because it’s not an easy test.”

To show support, kids in kindergarten through second grade walked through the pep rally with signs of encouragement.

During the rally, each class also held a performance.

“Our 3rd graders performed on the writing chance that we’ve been working on all year, like the five steps of writing and transition words and sentence structure,” Parsons explained. “Our 4th graders performed on math vocabulary, and they came up with hand movements, and they have been developing them all year. Then they had the acrostic poem that spelled out franklin and what it meant to them. Our 5th graders came up with a TikTok dance and a song to go along with it.”

This year is the first year the school has held the pep rally, and school officials plan on doing it again next year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

