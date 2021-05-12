Advertisement

Galaxy Food Center offering online ordering for West Virginians who use S.N.A.P. benefits

The Galaxy Food Center is the biggest grocery store in St. Marys and the Pleasants County area.
The Galaxy Food Center is the biggest grocery store in St. Marys and the Pleasants County area.
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources announced that online food purchasing will be available for customers at the Galaxy Food Center in St. Marys who are a part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (S.N.A.P.).

Even though Galaxy has been offering online services for a few years, this announcement will help bring more people and have a greater impact on the Pleasants County community.

The program is available through the Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and the West Virginia Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) programs.

Casey Edwards, the owner of Galaxy Food Center, says that this will help put his store side-by-side with the bigger grocery chains in the region.

“We’re doing a lot of the same things that those big box stores do,” Edwards said. “They certainly have their market, but we do things a little differently, and I think that by offering that service here locally, it gives our local patrons, and even across the river in Newport that opportunity to use us versus heading down to the bigger box stores.”

The D.H.H.R. also said in their announcement that as the pandemic continues, safe grocery options remain a priority across West Virginia.

