Local first responders rescue dogs from house fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two dogs were rescued from a fire this weekend thanks to Parkersburg fire and police departments and Camden Clark Ambulance 409.

Jessica Cottrill pulled into her driveway and smelled smoke.

At first, she and her daughter didn’t know it was coming from their home but soon it dawned on them.

Cottrill remembered, “..., and I instantly knew that our dogs were still inside so I ran up to go into the house. As soon as I got inside, you couldn’t see anything due to the smoke.”

Cottrill then attempted to crawl under the smoke but couldn’t get enough air.

She says first responders were on the scene with almost no wait time.

Lieutenant Ben Woodward and Firefighter First Class Ben Kunselman searched the house and found the dogs within four minutes.

The dogs were unresponsive at first so first responders treated them with special pet oxygen masks.

Cottrill said, “It didn’t matter that it wasn’t a human to them because they knew that it was something that mattered to me and my family...to me and my children - that they were our family and they treated them no differently.”

The puppy was able to come home from the vet Tuesday.

The older dog is still fighting but making improvements.

Cottrill said, “It takes a special soul to risk their lives on the daily for a complete stranger or for the dogs of a complete stranger.”

The ambulance team consisted of Jay Thorn and Justin Standley.

