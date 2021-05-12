Advertisement

Noah Buckalew to wrestle at Ohio Valley University

(KY3)
By Jim Wharton
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another area student athlete is getting a chance to continue both pursuits on the college level.

Parkersburg South senior Noah Buckalew accepted a scholarship offer to join the Ohio Valley University wrestling team.

He signed his letter of intent Tuesday afternoon with his family, coaches and teammates on hand for the occasion.

The scholarship caps off 8 years of work on the mat for Buckalew.

He finished up his senior year by winning a regional championship and placing at the W.Va. high school wrestling tournament.

His efforts helped the Patriots win their record 7th consecutive Class AAA title.

Buckalew will now get a chance to show what he can do for Ohio Valley coach Pat Sole’s wrestling program over the next 4 years.

