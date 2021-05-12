Advertisement

Obituary: Garrett William Scott

Garrett Scott
Garrett Scott(WTAP)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Garrett William Scott, 25, of Marietta passed away at 9:00 pm, Monday, May 10, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born on July 11, 1995, in Warrensburg, MO, a son of Rodney and Angie Warne Scott.

Garrett was a 2014 graduate of Marietta High School where he was a 5 year member of “The Wall of Sound” in Front Ensemble and Drum Line.  He was Teen Coordinator of Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, member of Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, drummer for Jake Binegar Band, member of Pathway Community Church where he was drummer for the Worship Band, member of the Loyal Order of The Moose #1823, former member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 200.

Garrett is survived by his parents, brother Evan Scott of Marietta, Grandmothers Marcie Warne of Marietta and Connie Scott of New Matamoras, Marietta College Basketball Foster brothers Brett Price, Ryan Menapace and Kyle Matoszkia and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by Grandfathers, Don Warne, Sr. and George Scott and Uncle Don Warne, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (May 14) at 1:00 pm at Pathway Community Church at 113 Ellsworth St., Marietta.  Burial following in Valley Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at:  condolences@Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, 307 Lancaster Street, Suite 1, Marietta, OH 45750.

