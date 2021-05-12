Advertisement

Obituary: Patricia A. Life

Patricia Life
Patricia Life(WTAP)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patricia A. Life, 85, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born May 4, 1936 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late William and Bernice Stephens Johnson. Patricia was retired from WesBanco after several years of service. She was a member of the Southside Southern Baptist Church where she played the organ and was very active in the church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and loved her dogs.

Patricia is survived by her children, Timothy Life (Katherine Casto) of Mineral Wells, Tamra Lowers (Arlie) of Parkersburg and Thomas Life (Cathleen) of Mineral Wells; her sister, Betty Biram of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Angie Moore (Aaron), Timothy Life II (Michelle), Amanda Janecek (Jeff), Andrew Lowers (Luke), T.J. Life (Julia) and great-grandchildren, Lexi Moore, Gauge Moore, Carter Life, Theo Janecek and Sarah Life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. life and her son, Todd Life.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Friday at the funeral home.

