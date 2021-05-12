Obituary: Roland Eugene Ziegler

Roland Eugene Ziegler, 66, of Friendly, WV, passed away at 10:50 pm, Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 25, 1954, in Alliance, OH, a son of Theodore Junior Ziegler and Ruth Ellen Nicholson Mathes.

On October 31, 2008, he married Patricia Fluharty who survives with 2 sons, Carl Ziegler and Salazar Ziegler, daughter Heather Ziegler all of Alliance, step-daughter Brea Saeger of Alliance, brother Dale Ziegler and sister Evelyn Ziegler and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded by his parents, an infant daughter, brother Theodore Junior Ziegler, II and sister Verna Wilkinson.

As per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services at this time.

