Obituary: Troy D. Phillips

Troy Dempsey Phillips, 50 of Williamstown, WV passed away May 11, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was born September 17, 1970 in Cambridge, a son of the late Dempsey O. Phillips and Charlotte Ann Hannahs Phillips of Marietta, OH.

Troy was a Safety Supervisor for the Carpenter’s Union #356 of Marietta. He was a graduate of Warren High Class of 1988 and attended Washington State Community College where he received an LPN degree. He was a Lieutenant in the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department, a Pro-Board Certified State Fire-fighter, WV State Certified Instructor, and an Investigator on the Wood County Fire Investigation Team.

Troy was a volunteer for numerous groups and organizations. He was an escort for the National Fallen Firefighters in Emmitsburg, MD, Treasurer for the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1823, Son of the American Legion, Director of the River’s Edge Cornhole League, the Williamstown Boat Club President, Mid-Ohio Valley Gift of Life President and member of the Williamstown Masonic Order 129.

Troy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cornhole, golfing, boating, Friday night football, games in his garage, Ohio State football and hanging out on the river. He played on numerous ball teams which include: Parmar, Bob’s Market, Friday Night Old-Timers and Jagerbombers.

Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife of 26 years, Jan Phillips, son Harley Phillips, sister Robin Mollica (Kenny) of Columbus, OH and nephew Ryder Mollica of Columbus along with numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend David Calvert officiating. Interment will follow at Burnt Hill Cemetery with Masonic Rites administered by Williamstown Lodge 129 AF&AM. Visitation will be Friday 2-4 and 6-8PM and one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Ohio Valley Gift of Life c/o Brian Ketelsen PO Box 371 Marietta, OH 45750 or the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department411 W. 5th St. Williamstown, WV 26187.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.