Student Athlete of the Week: Evan Gandee
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -
Evan Gandee is a senior for the Warren Warriors who is a star on the football field and the baseball diamond.
In football, Evan has Warren records for receiving yards, touchdowns and catches in a season.
He also has been recognized as 1st team All-District, and 1st Team All-OVAC conference in football, as well as 2nd team All-District in baseball.
Evan is off to Concordia University this fall, where he has a football scholarship.
