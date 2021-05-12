Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Evan Gandee

Evan Gandee is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week
Evan Gandee is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Evan Gandee is a senior for the Warren Warriors who is a star on the football field and the baseball diamond.

In football, Evan has Warren records for receiving yards, touchdowns and catches in a season.

He also has been recognized as 1st team All-District, and 1st Team All-OVAC conference in football, as well as 2nd team All-District in baseball.

Evan is off to Concordia University this fall, where he has a football scholarship.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash reported in Mineral Wells.
UPDATE: Man arrested after 5-year-old son dies in car wreck
UPDATE: Man in Georgia arrested for allegedly making bomb threats at Washington County schools
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river
Wood County Board of Education meeting cut short over group’s refusal to wear masks, apparent escalation
White SUV rolled on its side following single-vehicle accident (ATV it was carrying not pictured)
Accident on 50-E turns SUV on its side

Latest News

Noah Buckalew to wrestle at Ohio Valley University
Scoreboard- May 11
Scoreboard- May 10
Williamstown wins their first state championship since 1962
Williamstown wins Class AA Championship game over Poca