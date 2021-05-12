Student Athlete of the Week: Evan Gandee

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Evan Gandee is a senior for the Warren Warriors who is a star on the football field and the baseball diamond.

In football, Evan has Warren records for receiving yards, touchdowns and catches in a season.

He also has been recognized as 1st team All-District, and 1st Team All-OVAC conference in football, as well as 2nd team All-District in baseball.

Evan is off to Concordia University this fall, where he has a football scholarship.

