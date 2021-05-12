Two planes collide mid-air in Colorado, officials say

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) - Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.

South Metro Fire Rescue said one plane crashed on the park and the other landed safely at Centennial Airport, just outside of Denver.

Two were on board the plane that crashed on Cherry Creek State Park, but walked away without injuries. It is unknown how many people were onboard the second plane, but no injuries were reported, according to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Update - PIO on scene of plane crash. Two on board walked away with no injuries. Second plane able to land safe no injuries. Media briefing at noon - at Belleview and peoria just south of the access road to the crash. Look for the @SouthMetroPIO vehicle. pic.twitter.com/8A25hbV06C — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2021

