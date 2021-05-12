Wood County deputies receive ‘life saving awards’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Paramedics, EMTs, or nurses are often thought of as the people who save lives, but police also have to step in to rescue someone in trouble-and that is just what several Wood County deputies did last year.

After many months of delay due to covid-19 restrictions, four Wood County officers finally received ‘life saving’ awards from Sheriff Steven Stephens-just in time for national police week.

Deputy Hans Kochersperger, Sergeant Tim Allen, and Lieutenant Tom Murphy were given a certificate and pin for performing CPR on a person who was experiencing an overdose. All three officers say they appreciate receiving the award but that their true reward is being able to serve a community they all love. A community that lieutenant Tom Murphy has served for 21 years.

“This is home. You want to help serve the community, help anybody that you can. Our job is not just about coming out here and arresting people it’s serving them, helping them out. If they’ve got some issues and they want to come talk to you, you do your best to help them get their issues resolved,” Murphy said.

Helping others the best he can is what Sergeant Michael Cochran, who also was received an award for helping someone experiencing an overdose, says he tries to do every day.

“I don’t feel like, myself that it’s something over and beyond, it’s just part of the job I think,” Cochran said. “So, getting the award, I mean it’s great but I think there’s far more others out there that probably deserve it.”

Sergeant Tim Allen, who received his second life saving award today, says he has the same sentiments as Cochran.

“I guess I give just give the glory and thanks to god. As far as what it’s like to help, I don’t think I did anything that any other deputy wouldn’t have done so, just thankful that god could be there to be able to do that,” Allen said.

Deputy Hans Kochersperger, who is also a school resource officer for blennerhassett middle school, says he will use his experience of saving someone who was overdosing as a teaching opportunity in the classroom.

“This is a good story to tell the kids at school too,” he said, “because I have to go into classrooms and teach about drugs and other things so this is going to be another thing that I bring up and let them know what goes on, what I actually deal with in real life so this will help in making contact with the kids and get better that way.”

In addition to honoring these officers, the wood county sheriff’s office will be celebrating national police week by participating in saturday’s “operation blue sky” on national police officer memorial day.

