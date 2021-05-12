WTAP wins award for Ohio 2020 Associated Press Media Editor awards
WTAP won four awards at the OH 2020 Associated Press Media Editor awards.
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FIRST PLACE
Best Sportscast - Football Frenzy - Sept 11.
Best Weathercast - Thomas Battle
SECOND PLACE
Best Anchor - Brittany Morgan
Best Sports Feature - Jim Wharton - Local teen tees off against cerebral palsy
