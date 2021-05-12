Advertisement

WTAP wins award for Ohio 2020 Associated Press Media Editor awards

WTAP won four awards at the OH 2020 Associated Press Media Editor awards.
WTAP this is home(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP won four awards at the Ohio 2020 Associated Press Media Editor awards.

FIRST PLACE

Best Sportscast - Football Frenzy - Sept 11.

Best Weathercast - Thomas Battle

SECOND PLACE

Best Anchor - Brittany Morgan

Best Sports Feature - Jim Wharton - Local teen tees off against cerebral palsy

