Ciara Space signs to run cross country and track at Marshall

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After running competitively for the last 8 years, Marietta High School senior Ciara Space has reached her destination

Wednesday she accepted an offer to run both cross country and track and field for Marshall University.

Space held her signing ceremony on the track at Don Drumm Stadium.

She’s been an all conference runner in cross country in each of her 4 years at Marietta, and she runs the middle distances in track

Space will major in Biological sciences pointing to a career in Medicine.

