Ciara Space signs to run cross country and track at Marshall

Marietta High School senior headed to NCAA Div. I Marshall
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After running competitively for the last 8 years, Marietta High School senior Ciara Space has reached her destination
Wednesday she accepted an offer to run both cross country and track and field for Marshall University.
Space held her signing ceremony on the track at Don Drumm Stadium.
She’s been an all conference runner in cross country in each of her 4 years at Marietta, and she runs the middle distances in track
Space will major in Biological sciences pointing to a career in Medicine.
