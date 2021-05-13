Advertisement

Ciara Space signs to run cross country and track at Marshall

Marietta High School senior headed to NCAA Div. I Marshall
By Jim Wharton
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After running competitively for the last 8 years, Marietta High School senior Ciara Space has reached her destination

Wednesday she accepted an offer to run both cross country and track and field for Marshall University.

Space held her signing ceremony on the track at Don Drumm Stadium.

She’s been an all conference runner in cross country in each of her 4 years at Marietta, and she runs the middle distances in track

Space will major in Biological sciences pointing to a career in Medicine.

