Advertisement

City of Parkersburg to begin it’s annual paving project May 20

Streets in Parkersburg are being paved during an annual project across the city
Streets in Parkersburg are being paved during an annual project across the city(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The City of Parkersburg Engineer’s Office announced that the annual major paving project will begin on Thursday, May 20.

This year’s project will include 12,000 tons of asphalt being put on streets at a length of over 8 miles.

Once crews arrive to work on the streets, one lane may be closed for long periods of time while work is being done, so pedestrians are asked to use caution and to pay attention to road work signs.

Adam Stout, the city’s engineer, says that since the asphalt quality is so high, the roads will be in better shape, in a shorter amount of time.

“Over the last few years we started a new program with the Asphalt Rejuvenation which is extending the life of our pavement,” said Stout. “Each year, we’ve been taking a big chunk out of all the roads, so I feel pretty confident that if we continue on this track, everything will look good here shortly.”

Stout says the project will last around 30 days, if the weather is cooperative.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash reported in Mineral Wells.
UPDATE: Man arrested after 5-year-old son dies in car wreck
Wood County Board of Education meeting cut short over group’s refusal to wear masks, apparent escalation
Gov. Mike DeWine announces lifting of all health orders on June 2
Ohio governor: state health orders to end June 2
UPDATE: Man in Georgia arrested for allegedly making bomb threats at Washington County schools
Troy Phillips
Obituary: Troy D. Phillips

Latest News

WTAP News @ 5 - Senator Manchin joins Dr. Jill Biden in Charleston
WTAP News @ 5 - Senator Manchin joins Dr. Jill Biden in Charleston
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg South senior named U.S. presidential scholar
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg South senior named U.S. presidential scholar
WTAP News @ 5 - Video lottery approval on hold while public comment sought
WTAP News @ 5 - Video lottery approval on hold while public comment sought
WTAP News @ 5 - Commission seeking financial person to handle recovery, other money
WTAP News @ 5 - Commission seeking financial person to handle recovery, other money