City of Parkersburg to begin it’s annual paving project May 20

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The City of Parkersburg Engineer’s Office announced that the annual major paving project will begin on Thursday, May 20.

This year’s project will include 12,000 tons of asphalt being put on streets at a length of over 8 miles.

Once crews arrive to work on the streets, one lane may be closed for long periods of time while work is being done, so pedestrians are asked to use caution and to pay attention to road work signs.

Adam Stout, the city’s engineer, says that since the asphalt quality is so high, the roads will be in better shape, in a shorter amount of time.

“Over the last few years we started a new program with the Asphalt Rejuvenation which is extending the life of our pavement,” said Stout. “Each year, we’ve been taking a big chunk out of all the roads, so I feel pretty confident that if we continue on this track, everything will look good here shortly.”

Stout says the project will last around 30 days, if the weather is cooperative.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.