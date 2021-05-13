Advertisement

First Lady to visit Charleston Thursday

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The First Lady, Jill Biden, is expected to visit West Virginia Thursday afternoon. She will be joined by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and Charleston native and actress, Jennifer Garner.

The First Lady and Senator Manchin are expected to arrive at Yeager Airport in the afternoon. All three will visit a vaccination center and deliver remarks at Capital High School in Charleston.

The First Lady and Senator Manchin will head back to the airport to greet members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families before they depart Thursday evening.

