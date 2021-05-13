Advertisement

Fort Frye seniors Hart and Ross announce college plans

Nic Hart and Karlee Ross to play basketball on the collegiate level.
Fort Frye seniors Nic Hart and Karlee Ross announced college plans.
Fort Frye seniors Nic Hart and Karlee Ross announced college plans.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Jim Wharton
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Two Fort Frye High School seniors held their signing celebrations Wednesday afternoon announcing their college academic and athletic plans.

Nick Hart has accepted on offer to join the Marietta College men’s basketball program,

Hart has earned second team All Ohio honors first team all conference honors for the both the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference and the Pioneer Valley League.

Karlee Ross has accepted an offer to join the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team.

Ross has impressive athletic and academic credentials.

She helped the Cadets to back to back District championships while earning all conference and all district honors along the way.

Ross has also carried a 4 point GPA for all 4 years at Fort Frye

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash reported in Mineral Wells.
UPDATE: Man arrested after 5-year-old son dies in car wreck
UPDATE: Man in Georgia arrested for allegedly making bomb threats at Washington County schools
Wood County Board of Education meeting cut short over group’s refusal to wear masks, apparent escalation
Deane Beck is being charged for multiple offenses.
Suspect takes officials on chase into the river
White SUV rolled on its side following single-vehicle accident (ATV it was carrying not pictured)
Accident on 50-E turns SUV on its side

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ciara Space signs with Marshall
Ciara Space signs to run cross country and track at Marshall
WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. Class AA all state team
W.Va. Class AA All State basketball team
Scoreboard- May 12
Evan Gandee is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Evan Gandee