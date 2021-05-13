Fort Frye seniors Hart and Ross announce college plans

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Two Fort Frye High School seniors held their signing celebrations Wednesday afternoon announcing their college academic and athletic plans.

Nick Hart has accepted on offer to join the Marietta College men’s basketball program,

Hart has earned second team All Ohio honors first team all conference honors for the both the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference and the Pioneer Valley League.

Karlee Ross has accepted an offer to join the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team.

Ross has impressive athletic and academic credentials.

She helped the Cadets to back to back District championships while earning all conference and all district honors along the way.

Ross has also carried a 4 point GPA for all 4 years at Fort Frye

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.