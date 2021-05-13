Advertisement

Harmar Place receives lunch from United Church of Christ

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With it being national nursing homes week, staff members at Harmar Place were given a special treat from their community.

The staff at Harmar Place received lunch bags from United Church of Christ in Marietta.

Harmar Place is one of many nursing homes that was affected by the pandemic and took extra precautions for the seniors they serve.

And because of this effort, the church wanted to provide the workers with something special for all they continue to do.

“Well I was asked to help organize, put together the lunches for the very special nurses here at Harmar Place who have had a really difficult year during the pandemic. And they’ve all stepped up and done wonderfully,” says church member, Kristen Stone.

The lunch bags came with a turkey or ham sandwich, chips, a cookie, and a drink.

