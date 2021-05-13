Obituary: Lorena B. Feathers

Lorena Bell Feathers, 85, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 6, 1935, in Marietta a daughter of Walter and Martha Ellison Wellspring.

She was a graduate of Marietta High School and had worked as a Retail Merchandiser for a grocery business and had worked at First Settlement Shoe Store. Lorena was a member of the Marietta Church of Christ.

Lorena is survived by her children: Robert (Martha) Feathers of Marietta, Regina (Rodney) Fitzwater of Middlebourne, WV, Ronald (Angela) Feathers of Marietta,; granddaughters Amanda and Tiffany; grandsons, Jason, Jeremiah, Jamie, Aaron, Isaac, Jared and Ethan; brother Fred (Norma) Wellspring of Fleming and Gary Wellspring of Columbus; sisters Shirley Davis of Reno and Pamela Creech of Lexington.

Her parents and brother William Walter Wellspring preceded her in death.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 17, at 1:00 pm in Tunnel Cemetery. Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6 until 8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.