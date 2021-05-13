Advertisement

Ohio to withdraw from additional federal unemployment benefits program

By Zach Shrivers
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) -Ohio will withdraw from the federal program that adds $300 a week to unemployment benefits in the hope of getting more people back to work.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said during a news briefing Thursday that he has heard from many employers that cannot hire enough people to run their businesses.

He said he has also heard from workers who are feeling overworked while these businesses are understaffed.

The governor said the additional benefits are, in at least some cases, a cause for people to not return to work.

Ohio will withdraw from the program on June 26.

DeWine said that date gives people time to hear about the change and to give anyone worried about coronavirus ample time to get vaccinated against it.

