Ohio University president stepping down at the end of June

ATHENS, Ohio- (WTAP) - Ohio University President Dr. M. Duane Nellis announced today his plans to end his tenure as President on June 30, 2021, and transition to faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Nellis took office as Ohio University’s 21st President in 2017. Nellis’ career in higher education spans four decades, including 11 years as a university president. He said the timing is right for Ohio University and his family.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Ohio University as President these past four years,” President Nellis said in a prepared statement. “(Wife) Ruthie and I have truly enjoyed being a part of this University and this community, and I am proud of the many accomplishments we have all made together. I am excited to continue my service to this great University as I return to the work that brought me in to higher education – my passion for working with students through teaching, research and service.”

The Ohio University Board of Trustees is expected to formally accept Nellis’ decision to return to faculty at its regularly scheduled meeting in June. The University will launch a national search for its 22nd President, and it is expected that an interim President will be named in the coming days.

