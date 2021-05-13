Parkersburg South senior named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg South High School student is one of 161 seniors named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Nicholas Murphy is one of three West Virginia students announced in the 57th class of the award.

Murphy is a senior at South that has earned a 4.38 GPA and takes college courses.

In high school has been involved with soccer, swimming, and football.

Nick wants to major in Chemical Engineering once he gets to college, and his top college choice is Stanford University.

WTAP featured Nicholas Murphy in February 2021 as one of our Academic Achievers.

The awards are chosen based on their academics, arts, and career and technical education fields.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education, more than 6,000 of the expected 3.6 million high school graduates were eligible for the accomplishment.

U.S. Presidential Scholars are made up of one young man and young woman from each state, D.C. and Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad. There are also 15 people chosen at large, 20 scholars in the arts, and 20 in career and technical education.

Kendra Goeddert of Greenbrier East High School and Zara Zervos from John Marshall High School were the other two students from West Virginia.

Since 1964 the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has recognized more than 7,600 graduates.

