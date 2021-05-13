Paving project and shoulder stone placement on WV 47, beginning on Friday

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on WV 47, beginning on Friday, May 14, 2021, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Kelly Paving will be resurfacing and placing shoulder stone on WV 47, beginning approximately 1.60 miles west of the junction of WV 53, at milepost 2.15, and continuing 1.39 miles east of the junction of Ritchie CR 21, Dutchman Road, at milepost 5.67. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. Flagging personnel and a pilot truck will be utilized to maintain traffic control. Therefore, minor delays are expected.

The anticipated completion date will be June 15, 2021. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could alter the project schedule.

