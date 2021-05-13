West Virginia Interstate Fair set for June 22-26

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Organizers of the West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition announced Thursday this year’s fair will be held from June 22nd through the 26th.

It was one of numerous area festivals that were called off in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the first to kick off the fair and festival season in 2021.

Dating back to its days-prior to 1990-as the 4H and Wood County Fair, it’s been held in mid-July.

Over the years, however, the July fair has been plagued by heat and inclement weather conditions.

The hope is things will be better during the June dates.

“The weather in July, in 10 out of the last 11 years, there’s been a heat index of greater than 100 degrees, Mike Zoller, President, Board of Directors, West Virginia Interstate Fair, said Thursday. “Three of those years, we only had heat indexes the week of the fair. It was getting hard on livestock, hard on machinery, hard on people. So we figured, if we cut 8-10 degrees off a day, every day of the fair, the move was worth the chance.”

Zoller also says the June dates are at a time when more entertainment is available, and there are no other festivals going on at the same time.

Although some livestock events are planned, the agricultural activities will be held during the 4H organizations own “Summer Showcase”, set to begin July 18.

The fair itself will showcase stage entertainment, track events, and, of course, concessions.

