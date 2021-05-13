Wood County Commission discusses hiring financial expert

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission may look for a financial expert to oversee county spending.

Specifically, at issue is the more than $16 million it’s getting from the federal American Recovery Act.

West Virginia Auditior J.B McCuskey is recommending closer oversight by local governments of the Recovery Act money they receive, as a result of a scandal involving one community’s use of recovery money after the 2016 floods.

”Our hope is that we can have somebody that is employed by the commission, that will be in charge, watching the expenditures of this,” Commission President Blair Couch said Thursday, “making sure all of the ‘t’s’ are crossed and ‘i’s’ dotted. It would be a lot to ask our administrator, with his existing duties, to do this as well.”

The commission has set aside existing money in the county’s budget for a financial person, who would also oversee general county spending aside from the Recovery Act money.

McCuskey is expected to be in Parkersburg next week, to discuss with the commission his ideas for spending oversight.

